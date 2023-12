Infosys Stocks Dip 2%, AI Solutions Deal Faces Termination. Uncertainty Looms After Global Company Ends MoU, Stirring Market Concerns Over Future Prospects and Contractual Relationships.

Bengaluru: Shares of Infosys fell 2 per cent on Tuesday after the company said that an unnamed global company, which had signed a Rs 12,500 ($1.5 billion) crore deal focused on artificial intelligence solutions, decided to terminate the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the IT giant.

—Reuters