In UP, a woman claims her ex-husband publicly humiliated her on Facebook

Lucknow (The Hawk): A lady has filed a police report stating that her ex-husband has been threatening her father and harassing her sexually by posting lewd messages on her Facebook wall.

The woman said in her police complaint that she got divorced from her Jharkhand native husband in 2017 after only a short time of marriage.

In 2020, they later divorced.

She said that despite their formal separation, her ex-husband continued to harass her and visit her at home in Mahanagar.

He sent me-specific threat letters to both my home and the homes of my neighbours. She said that "he used to write offensive things on my Facebook account and demand money to get them removed."

According to KK Tiwari, the SHO for Mahanagar, a FIR was filed on the woman's allegation for criminal intimidation, causing bodily harm, and IT Act violations, and more inquiries were being conducted.

