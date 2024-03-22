In a special welcome to PM Modi, Bhutan youngsters perform Garba at hotel in Thimphu

Dressed in traditional Gujarati attire, they danced to a song penned by Modi himself, celebrating the strong India-Bhutan friendship. Modi's visit underscores the deep-rooted bilateral ties and mutual respect between the two nations.

Thimphu [Bhutan]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a special welcome at his Hotel in Thimphu as youngsters from Bhutan gave a cultural performance of Garba on the song written by PM Modi.

Making the Gujarati folk dance more graceful, youngsters wore Gujarat's traditional attire, Ghagra-choli and Kurta Paijama.

The performance was staged after PM Modi interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and the local people of Bhutan who gathered to welcome him outside the Hotel in Bhutan's national capital, Thimphu.

Later on, PM greeted the other officials gathered at the Hotel.

The members of the Indian community on meeting PM Modi expressed their happiness and said that they felt honoured to meet PM Modi.

Earlier, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the people who turned out in large numbers to accord a warm reception in Bhutan.

In an unprecedented welcome for PM Modi in Bhutan, people lined up the streets across the entire stretch of 45 kms from Paro to the national capital, Thimphu.

It was as if a human wall was present across the entire stretch of 45 kms from Paro to Thimphu and the entire Bhutan was on roads.

During his visit to Bhutan, PM Modi will attend various programmes to further enhance India-Bhutan bilateral partnership.

India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary bilateral relationship founded on mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding.

Formal diplomatic ties between the two countries were established in 1968, with the cornerstone being the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 and subsequently renewed in February 2007.

Over the years, high-level exchanges have played a pivotal role in nurturing the strong bond between India and Bhutan.

King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has made several visits to India, underscoring the close ties between the two nations. His last visit to India was in November 2023.

Similarly, PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019 marked a significant milestone, with the launch of major bilateral projects aimed at bolstering economic cooperation and connectivity.

The recent official visit of Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan to India in March 2024 further reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to enhancing bilateral relations across various domains, including development cooperation and vibrant economic ties.

