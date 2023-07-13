IMDb reveals Most Popular Indian Movies, Web Series of 2023 so far

Mumbai: IMDb made a list of the most popular films and web series so far in the middle of 2023. The list includes Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' and Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'.

By now, Pathaan tops the list of the most popular Indian films of 2023, followed by Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan' and Adah Sharma-starrer ‘The Kerala Story’ is on the third spot.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mission Majnu, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga are ranked fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

It is followed by ‘Bloody Daddy’, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, ‘Varisu’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two’.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan said: “It’s extremely heartening to learn that Pathaan is first on the list by IMDb. To see the amount of love that Pathaan has received is amazing, and whenever any work gets placed first, then the thing to do is to work twice as hard on the next one to thank everyone for this recognition.”

"Most importantly, I would like to thank the team of Pathaan and audiences across the globe for making this happen!"

“It’s interesting to see theatrical and direct-to-streaming releases competing for popularity in the same list, pointing to an evolving distribution reality in the last few years,” said Yaminie Patodia, head of India, IMDb.

The most popular Indian web series of 2023 (so far) is Farzi. The Night Manager, Rana Naidu, and Jubilee are in the second, third, and fourth position.

"Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side" is in fifth place, and "Dahaad" by Vijay Varma is in sixth.

‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’ is ranked on the seventh followed by ‘Taaza Khabara’, ‘Taj: Divided By Blood’ and ‘Rocket Boys’.

Shahid Kapoor, who made his web series debut with Farzi, said: “I’m immensely grateful for the overwhelming love and support that has put Farzi in the No. 1 spot on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023 list. This milestone is a testament to the remarkable dedication of our entire team who had worked tirelessly on the show.”

“This achievement is truly humbling and has only further inspired me to continue working on captivating stories that resonate with my fans and audiences at large all across the globe.”—Inputs from Agencies