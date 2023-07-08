Ileana D'cruz flaunts baby bump, says she's 'cooking up quite a bun'

Mumbai: Actor Ileana D'cruz, who frequently shares glimpses of flaunting her baby bump and pregnancy glow has now shared a new video about 'cooking up quite a bun' journey.



On Friday, the 'Barfi' actor took to Instagram and posted a new video, flaunting her baby bump. She captioned the story, "cooking up quite a bun."



The 'Main Tera Hero' actor donned black co-ord and could be seen in a no-make-up look.



Ileana is quite an active social media user and keeps sharing glimpses from her pregnancy diaries with her fans.

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life.

Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

Although the couple has still not made their relationship official.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda. (ANI)