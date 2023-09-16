IJBB Special Issue On 'Multiple Facets Of Protein Science'

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Indian Journal of Biochemistry and Biophysics (IJBB), CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), New Delhi, has brought out a special issue in association with the Department of Biochemistry, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara on the theme, “Multiple facets of Protein Science” in the Indian context. As a leading publicly funded Science publishing institute in India, CSIR-NIScPR publishes 16 indexed journals in various STM disciplines.

IJBB, a monthly premier peer-reviewed research journal in the subject area of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Biotechnology, with the JIF score of 1.4, ranks first amongst the CSIR-NIScPR journals published across the disciplines. With the able guidance and active support of the recently re-constituted editorial board with reputed national/international experts, the journal has been receiving considerable attention from researchers and academicians across the globe. This special issue September 2023 IJBB Vol. 60 Issue no. 9 has 8 original research papers and 4 review articles broadly covering the emerging trends in structural biology contributed by reputed researchers in the subject area. The articles cover (i) Design and development of mutant EGFR inhibitors from a structural perspective; (ii) Mechanistic insights into the oncogenic partnership of hADA3 and HPVE6 - paving ways for improved cervical cancer therapy; (iii) Protein Carbamylation in Neurodegeneration and other age-related disorders; (iv) Newly-discovered behaviour in the bacterial histone-like protein, HU; (v) Genotypic, phenotypic, and in silico analysis of carbapenem-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae; (vi) Mitigation of pathological parameters under Jagged1 influence in DMD knockout zebrafish and patient-derived myoblast cultures; (vii) Isolation, purification and characterization of a protease from the seeds of Artocarpus heterophyllus; (viii) Polyphenol MHQP as an allosteric inhibitor of Kinesin-5: Cease the molecular catwalk of “Drunken Sailor”; (ix) Solution structures and thermodynamics of cis-trans X-Pro conformers of a novel single disulfide conopeptide; (x) Synthesis, DFT and Molecular docking study of novel bis 1,2,3-triazole derivatives of 2-hydroxyquinoline-4-carboxylate as antimicrobial agents; (xi) Determination of neuroprotective effects of medium chain fatty acids and their derivatives on mutant huntingtin aggregates, oxidative stress and ATP levels in HD150Q cell line model of Huntington’s disease; and (xii) The role of water molecules and its dynamics to the binding site of ß-lactamase enzyme with respect to ß-lactamase inhibitor.

The successful publication of this special issue would not have been possible without the unwavering support and encouragement extended by Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director of CSIR-NIScPR, New Delhi. Her dedication to promoting research in the field has been instrumental in bringing this issue to fruition. The success of any scientific journal relies heavily on the collaborative efforts of various individuals and teams. In the case of the Indian Journal of Biochemistry and Biophysics (IJBB), the initiative taken by Prof DN Rao (Executive Editor, IJBB), and Dr. NK Prasanna, Sr Scientist & Scientific Editor, IJBB has played a crucial role in shaping this special issue. The necessary support and expertise from Prof Ranjana Aggarwal, Shri RS Jayasomu, Dr G Mahesh, Dr NK Prasanna, Dr Meher Wan, have made significant strides in promoting high-quality research in the field throughout the journal's journey. Contribution from authors, reviewers, and the technical support provided by the print production team of CSIR-NIScPR for successful, timely publication of this issue deserves special mention.