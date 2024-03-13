IIT Roorkee Spearheads Establishment of MHI Center of Excellence & Industry Accelerator on AARTI

Revving Up Innovation: Fuelling Deeptech Startups in Auto and Allied Sectors for a Tech-Forward India

Delhi (India): Today marks a historic moment as the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee come together to announce the establishment of a transformative initiatives that encapsulate the spirit of Viksit Bharat, envisioned by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, under the dynamic 'Make in India' campaign.



The signing ceremony for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) symbolizes the beginning of the establishment of the Center of Excellence (CoE) on Automotive and Allied Research and Technology Innovations (AARTI) along with establishment of an Industry Accelerator at IIT Roorkee in collaboration with International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT). This partnership aims to spearhead technological innovations in the automotive and allied research domain, providing a platform for innovators, startups and industries alike, and fostering capacity building. The event was graced by the presence of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, who pledged full support to facilitate and nurture this partnership, envisioning propelling Uttarakhand towards technological excellence and economic prosperity.



"The automotive sector is crucial for our nation's progress, and establishing this CoE will be a monumental stride in achieving innovation, skill development, and technological advancements for the sector. Today's announcement marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat'. By establishing this Center of Excellence, we affirm our commitment to nurturing innovation, fostering skill development, and propelling India towards becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse. Together, let us shape a future where our youth lead the charge in driving technological advancements and economic prosperity, all under the visionary guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi," remarked Minister of Heavy Industries, Dr.Mahendra Nath Pandey.



"As IIT Roorkee and the Ministry of Heavy Industries come together in this momentous occasion, we embark on a journey of innovation and progress," remarked Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, witnessing this historic event. He added, "We pledge our full support to facilitate and nurture this partnership. Together, we envision propelling Uttarakhand towards technological excellence and economic prosperity, laying the foundation for a brighter future for our state and the nation."



This ground-breaking effort highlights IIT Roorkee's strong research capabilities, making it a key player in boosting India's ability to compete globally in the automotive field. Additionally, the planned Industry Accelerator along with the CoE will create an environment that supports the innovation in indigenization of technology and growth of startups, helping realize the 'Make in India' vision.



IIT Roorkee and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) will synergize their efforts as the PIO and Co-PIO, respectively for these interventions, ensuring a seamless integration of academia and industry for transformative outcomes. Under the stewardship of IIT Roorkee, adherence to due diligence procedures during the onboarding process reaffirms the commitment to transparency and accountability. ICAT, under the National Automotive Board (NAB) has been established as one of the premier testing and R&D organization under the aegis of of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, brings robust capacity and unmatched capabilities to the table. As the Co-PIO, ICAT is poised to play a pivotal role in facilitating the validation required for technology products, aligning seamlessly with IIT Roorkee's vision for transformative research and development in the automotive sector. ICAT had launched the ICAT Auto and Mobility Acceleration Program which was a pan-India call for application to identify startups in automotive and allied domains working on products and solutions, screened through multiple stages to help identify key technologies which when commercialized shall help achieve indigenization, import reduction and develop commercialized technologies to support the vision of Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat. IIT Roorkee through the Industry Accelerator shall help implement this program in collaboration with ICAT along with other similar interventions in future.



As the Co-PIO, ICAT's pivotal role extends beyond merely validating technology products; it serves as a cornerstone in realizing IIT Roorkee's vision for ground-breaking research and development within the automotive sector. With a steadfast commitment to fostering innovation and safety, ICAT actively engages in policy development, collaborates with regulatory bodies, supports the innovation and capacity building interventions through actively engaging with startups, academia, industry alike. Leveraging its extensive industry engagement and past successes, ICAT is poised to drive forward the agenda of technological advancement and excellence in lockstep with IIT Roorkee.



Together, these esteemed institutions aim to lead the charge towards a future where academia and industry collaborate seamlessly, propelling India's automotive sector to unprecedented innovation and global competitiveness.



Expressing his gratitude, Prof. K. K. Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, said – "As we embark on this transformative initiative, we envision the Center of Excellence at IIT Roorkee as a beacon of innovation, fostering collaboration between academia and industry. Through cutting-edge research and comprehensive training programs, we are dedicated to empowering the next generation of leaders in the automotive and allied technologies sector. This partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi's vision of a technologically advanced and globally competitive India."



Mr. Saurabh Dalela, Director ICAT, said – I am thrilled to embark on this transformative collaboration with IIT Roorkee, aligning with the government's vision of Viksit Bharat. Our partnership symbolizes a convergence of cutting-edge research and industry expertise. As the Co-PIO, ICAT is poised to play a pivotal role in facilitating the validation required for technology products, helping provide technical expertise in automotive domain based on the vast experience of ICAT, aligning seamlessly with IIT Roorkee's vision for transformative research and development in the automotive sector. Also, it will play the role of an industry partner in one of the technologies in the automotive sector. Together, we are committed to fostering a culture of technological advancement and safety, laying the groundwork for a brighter future for India's automotive industry"



Indeed, as India propels towards the global stage, initiatives like the CoE on AARTI at IIT Roorkee are a testament to the nation's resolve to script its destiny as a trailblazer in innovation and industrial excellence. This endeavour, aligned with the government's vision, is the roadmap to 'Viksit Bharat,' where progress knows no bounds.