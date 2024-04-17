IIT Madras Launches New International Master’s Program On Water Security And Global Change With German Varsities

Chennai (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) has partnered with two German universities - RWTH Aachen (RWTH), and TU Dresden (TUD) - to launch a new Joint Master’s Program (JMP) on ‘Water Security and Global Change’; in association with AIT, Bangkok, and UNU-FLORES,

This program will enable the mobility of enrolled students among the three universities. The students will commence the academic year at IIT Madras and spend at least one semester at TUD and RWTH, with the flexibility to execute their Master’s thesis at the University of their choice.

30th April 2024 is the last date to apply for this program. The classes for the First Batch will commence on 29 July 2024. Those interested can apply through the following link - https://abcd-centre.org/master-program/

Speaking about this program, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “As we all collectively move towards meeting the objectives and milestones of Sustainable Development Goals, it is very important that we develop human capacity. Specifically, we instil knowledge in students, not about a single nation but about a global perspective on SDGs.”

This program will provide students with interdisciplinary research and studies, empowering them with the skills to address water security challenges and climate adaptation realms in a global environment. Indian as well as International students with specified Engineering backgrounds are eligible to apply for this Master’s Program.

Highlighting the importance of this new program, Prof. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IITM, said, “IITM has been systematically enhancing its international academic programs with partner universities. This international program with RWTH and TUD as degree-granting partners will be a first of its kind and will be a great opportunity for Indian and International students.”

Internships and Master theses will be conducted closely with companies, governmental agencies, and NGOs. The program will combine the expertise of all partner institutes, serving the needs of Regional, National, and International stakeholders. It will have a modular structure that includes a mobility window for study abroad and options for specializations.

In conversation with IIT Madras’ German partner institute, Prof. Holger Schüttrumpf, Head, IWW, RWTH Aachen said, “Climate adaptation starts with water. To meet this challenge, a new global JMP was launched by four well-known universities in three countries on two continents. Motivated students are invited to apply for this program to become future leaders in Climate Adaptation Science.”

Prof. Jürgen Stamm, Chair Hydraulic Engineering, Dean Faculty Civil Engineering, TUD, added, “Climate change is well underway. We need appropriate strategies and adaptation measures to address the consequences of climate change now to secure our future. Study the JMP offered by us and become a future environmental leader dedicated to ensuring water security for both humanity and nature.”

In this Master’s Program, IITM will offer five courses, TUD and RWTH will be offering six courses each. The Final semester is dedicated to the execution of a Master’s Thesis with advisors from one or more of the partners and/or associated universities.

INTERNATIONAL INTERDISCIPLINARY MASTER’S

IIT Madras, through the Office of Global Engagement, offers several programs for International Students, including International Interdisciplinary Master’s degree programs (I2MP) exclusively for foreign students.

IIT Madras also offers nine interdisciplinary degrees exclusively for Foreign Students. Students from any engineering/science discipline can apply. In addition to core and elective courses in various disciplines, international students will take up courses in Indian culture and basic research skills as well. The second year of the program will be dedicated to a research-based master’s thesis.

The two-year program is specially crafted for highly motivated top-tier international Science and Engineering students interested in an interdisciplinary master’s degree.

Further information can be found at the following link - https://ge.iitm.ac.in/I2MP/#popular-programs

International candidates who have qualified for the award of the Bachelor's degree in Engineering / Technology or Master's degree in Science are eligible to apply for admission to the I2MP program.