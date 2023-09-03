    Menu
    If Trump is the nominee, I will support him; and if I am the president, I will pardon him: Ramaswamy

    Nidhi Khurana
    September3/ 2023
    Washington: Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate, said on Sunday that he plans to vote for Donald Trump if the former president is the party's nominee for the November 2024 US elections.

    The 38-year-old Indian American businessman said on a Sunday talk programme that if Donald Trump were elected president, he would pardon Trump for his numerous legal problems.

    If Donald Trump is the nominee, I will vote for him, and if I am elected president, I will pardon him if it will bring the country together. But that's not the most pressing business I have as the incoming president. In an interview with ABC News, Ramaswamy called it "the bare minimum" for the country's progress.—Inputs from Agencies

