I-League: Churchill Brothers and Mumbai Kenkre FC play to a 1-1 tie

Mumbai (The Hawk): At the Cooperage Football Ground, here, on Thursday, hosts Mumbai Kenkre FC and Churchill Brothers fought to a 1-1 tie in a very competitive I-League 2022–23 match.

As Churchill Brothers finally opened their account in the points table in their third game, Lalkhawpuimawia's late second-half goal offset an early first-half goal by Azfar Noorani. Mumbai Kenkre FC currently has four points after three contests.

The game got underway quickly as Kenkre took the lead in the sixth minute thanks to an angular goal from Azfar Noorani, who sneaked inside the Churchill box from the left and scored perfectly after being handed the ball by Ranjeet Pandre. After Aravindraj Rajan's corner kick two minutes later, the captain of the home team, Kiran Pandhare, nearly doubled the advantage with a header that just missed the net.

As the game went on, Churchill Brothers began making inroads into the opposing team's box, but the hosts also put out a lot of effort to thwart the Goan attackers. The Churchill defence was caught off guard in the 27th minute when Noorani received the ball in his own half and delivered it to Pandre. Albino Gomes, the Churchill custodian, though, left his position and skillfully handled the assault.

For Kenkre, Pandhare controlled the midfield, while Noorani, with his abilities and speed, remained a constant danger on the left as the home team made good use of counterattacks. Churchill Brothers had the most of the ball during the game but rarely put Kenkre goalie Padam Chettri to the test.

In the 48th minute of the second half, Churchill was awarded a free kick close to the Kenkre penalty area. Momo Cisse fired a strong effort that appeared to be heading for the top corner, but Chettri made a sensational stop to prevent what would have been a fantastic goal.

Ten minutes into the half, Richard Costa's shot was stopped by Chettri after Churchill's Lamgoulen Hangshing collected the ball on the right and crossed it for him. On the other hand, in the 61st minute, Cisse erred in his assessment of a cross from Kynsailang Khongsit that was intercepted by Pandre. Pandre's shot, fortunately for Churchill, went past the crossbar.

The Red Machines equalised with seven minutes remaining in regulation. Tana executed a free kick with Cisse in the box as her target. The Churchill captain sent the ball to Joseph Clemente, who headed it to Lalkhawpuimawia for the equalising goal.

