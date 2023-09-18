Hugh Jackman has 'difficult time' following separation from wife

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has confessed that he is going through a “difficult” time. The ‘Logan’ star broke the news on Friday, September 15 that he and Deborra-Lee Furness – with whom he has Oscar, 23, and 18-year-old Ava – are going their separate ways after 27 years of marriage, and though he doesn’t yet feel ready to talk about the split, he admitted things haven’t been easy, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“It doesn’t feel quite right talking about it on the street but I appreciate your thoughts, man. It’s a difficult time …,” Hugh said in footage obtained by TMZ when he was stopped by a paparazzi videographer in New York City on Saturday, September 16.

The reporter then asked the 54-year-old star when he’d be returning to work on ‘Deadpool 3’, which is currently on hold because of the Hollywood strikes.

He said: “I can’t really know until (the strikes end), but hopefully soon I hope.”

‘The Greatest Showman’ actor and his estranged wife announced they had split in a joint statement.

They told People magazine: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The pair signed off as “Deb and Hugh Jackman” and concluded: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

They met on the set of TV series ‘Correlli’ in their native Australia in 1995 and Hugh had previously declared it was love at first sight for him. He said on the ‘Today’ show in 2018: “I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives.”

