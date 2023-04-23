How To Prepare For NEET And JEE Simultaneously

JEE and NEET both are one of the toughest exams in India, there is no doubt that one can prepare for both of these exams simultaneously. The real trick lies in hard work and dedication. Students should be ready to put in lots of effort and should be disciplined in their approach. On one hand, JEE Mains exam is conducted to grant admission to engineering colleges, NEET exam is conducted for admissions to Medical colleges.

Although it is possible it's not an easy deal. It will require your full attention and patience. To prepare for JEE Mains and NEET there are certain points that should be kept in mind. It will surely help you in preparing well and scoring good marks in both exams.

Understanding The Syllabus

Every exam demands some other thing, and it must be kept in mind before preparing. As we can see, both of these exams have physics and chemistry as common subjects.

Although the level of physics questions in JEE exam is a little tough as compared to NEET, a holistic and deep approach should be taken so that both exams will be covered.

Whereas, subjects such as Maths and Biology should be prepared separately. So we can say that we can prepare for both these exams at the same time.

Solving Previous year’s Question Papers

It is by far the best way to boost your preparation, and solve Previous year question papers for extra practice. It not only helps in practicing but also gives an idea about how questions are asked and how to solve them.

As both exams have a unique pattern of questions, so make sure to align with the syllabus and pattern. You can also access various JEE mock test papers online from various websites.

Solving mock tests is a great way to improve your speed and accuracy, it helps in highlighting which chapters require extra attention and practice. Students should focus on solving NEET mock tests offline as well as online.

Combine the Same Topics from both the Exam

As both these exams share a similar syllabus, you can practice studying for chapters that are common to both at the same time. It will save time and also helps in an extensive and rich preparation base.

Always start with NCERTs and then go further for extra reference books for understanding deeply.

Combining topics for the study is a very great strategy as it is an important thing if you want to study for both exams together.

Revision

Revision is the key, even if you study hard all year but in the end, if you don't revise the syllabus, you are not going anywhere.

Revision is very important for any exam, take some time to revise previously learned concepts and chapters.

Set weekly as well as monthly targets to revise the chapters already learned.

Solve questions as much as you can, and master the NCERT for the NEET exam as questions from biology sections can come from any sentence. You can also take an online course for JEE Mains and Advance for end-time revision. Make a timetable to organize your learning and follow it throughout your preparation.

Don't Underestimate Biology

Generally, students pay more attention to physics and mathematics due to their level of difficulty, but it is suggested not to underestimate biology.

Biology as a subject requires memorization of a vast syllabus and you will not be able to do it in a single day or at the last moment.

So it is always advised to study chapters of biology side by side, and revise it properly. NCERT for NEET Biology must be on your tips, refer to other reference books for added practice. Practice lots of MCQ-type questions and try to make a grip on them.

Conclusion

We can say that studying for both these exams can be made easier and simpler by following the above points. No exam is tough and with such similarity, it can be prepared at the same time. It is a great advantage to prepare at the same time because it shares the same topics. It also opens a wide range of career opportunities for you, as one will have a choice to pursue a career in their best-scored exam.

