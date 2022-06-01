Hitchcockian thriller ‘Incognito’ narrates the story of a motel receptionist: Ravi Muppa

Mumbai (The Hawk): Hitchcockian thriller ‘Incognito’ narrates the story of a motel receptionist who captures hidden visuals of guests and sells those on the internet to earn extra bucks, said director Ravi Muppa at #MIFFDialogue today. “I wanted to tell a story purely from the protagonist’s point of view. So I chose a despicable character. The flow of the film is as such at some point of time, the audience tend to empathize with the protagonist”, said Ravi.





He said, the film rather than giving a message, intend to draw a line between moral and immoral act, narrative of which is subjective and varies from person to person.

About the Film: Incognito

Director: Ravi Muppa

Producer: Ravi Muppa

Writer: Ravi Muppa

DOP: Azim Moollan

Editor: Konark Saxena

Director’s Bio:

Ravi Muppa is a screenwriter/director based in Mumbai. He has developed critically and commercially successful films such as "Stree (2018)", "Bala (2019)" and "The Family Man (2019)”.

He wrote a short film, "Valu", which deals with sand mafia and was screened at Austin Film Festival (2019). He has created and sold a half-hour series "The Substitutes" to the biggest streaming platform in India. Currently, he is co-creating a period satire series titled "The Mad King”. Incognito is his first film as writer director.

Synopsis:

Incognito is a Hitchcockian thriller about a lonely motel receptionist who makes an extra buck by selling the hidden-cam videos of his unsuspecting guests on the internet. But when one such guest turns out to be a young girl who is being trafficked, he faces a crisis of conscience.







