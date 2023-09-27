Hina Khan enters ‘KKK 13’ as challenger: ‘Brought back a flood of wonderful memories’

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan, who is all set to make a comeback as a challenger in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13, said it's an honour to be chosen to set a benchmark for some of the bravest souls.



Taking the spirit of adventure of the show to the next level, the action maestro and host Rohit Shetty is all set to welcome the third challenger of this season.



Christened as ‘Sher Khan’, the celebrated finalist of the show’s eighth season, Hina is renowned for her exceptional resilience and acing most of the stunts in the eighth edition of the show, is poised to challenge the contestants of this season.



Living up to her fearless persona, Hina will be seen entering the show crooning ‘Lag Ja Gale’ as she is about to jump off a cliff. In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness Hina's indomitable strength and a bigger adrenaline rush.



Talking about her return to 'KKK 13' as a challenger, Hina said: “Returning to ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ was like revisiting the adventure that made me what I am today. I could not have imagined overcoming my fears if I had not been on this show.”



“Returning to it as a challenger brought back a flood of wonderful memories. This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is unique in its own way and filled with mind-blowing stunts. It is an honour to be chosen to set a benchmark for some of the bravest souls,” said the ‘Hacked’ actress.



Hina said she is grateful to Rohit for his mentorship.



Earlier, actress Divyanka Tripathi had entered the show as a challenger.



'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' airs on Colors.

—IANS