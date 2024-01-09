Hezbollah Retaliates, Strikes Israeli Base with Drones Following Killing

Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with Drones Amid Escalating Tensions. Retaliation for Assassinations and Deaths Raises Concerns in Israel-Lebanon Conflict.

Beirut: Hezbollah responded to recent Israeli assassinations in Lebanon by launching explosive drones at an army base in northern Israel. The attack targeted the Israeli army headquarters in Safed, marking the first time Hezbollah had struck this location, just 14 km from the border. The retaliation was linked to the recent killing of deputy Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut and the death of a Hezbollah commander on Monday.



Israeli sources confirmed an aerial attack on a northern base but reported no casualties or damage. The ongoing hostilities, escalating over the past three months, have seen more than 130 Hezbollah fighters killed in Lebanon. Tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border have been displaced, raising concerns about further intensification and spread of the conflict.



Three Hezbollah fighters were reportedly killed in a strike on their vehicle in Ghandouriyeh in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military retaliated by targeting Hezbollah in Kila and striking a drone squad in southern Lebanon, specifically referencing the Lebanese border village of Kfar Kila.



The slain Hezbollah commander, Wissam Tawil, was a high-ranking officer in Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces, playing a crucial role in directing operations in the south. In response to the situation, Hezbollah's deputy leader, Naim Qassem, stated in a televised speech that while his group didn't seek to expand the war from Lebanon, any Israeli expansion would lead to an inevitable, maximum response to deter further actions.

—Input from Agencies