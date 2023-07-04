Here's what fans can expect from Vaani Kapoor's performances on global tours

Mumbai: Actor Vaani Kapoor is super excited about her global tours.

She will soon perform with Hrithik for her first-ever UK tour 'Stars On Fire' in London & Leeds. It will take place on September 1 at OVO Arena, Wembley, London, and September 2 at First Direct Arena, Leeds. She will also perform in the US.



Vaani said, "I have always loved performing and entertaining audiences either through my movies or through my on stage performances. I want to always give my 100 per cent either on screen or on stage and I have been fortunate enough to receive a lot of love for my efforts."

"I'm a proud member of the artiste community of India who constantly aspires to showcase the best of India to the world. So, I always look forward to doing global tours where I could take our loved Hindi films and it's music to that audience. It has been a whirlwind year for me as I did my maiden USA tour early this year, I'm doing a UK tour with my co-star Hrithik Roshan now," she added.





Vaani feels her worldwide viral hits help her to connect with audiences quickly because most of her songs are familiar and superhits amongst the Indian and South Asian diaspora.

"I love being on stage, feeling the palpable energy and love of audiences. It motivates me to deliver a good performance. Thankfully, I have also been fortunate to have incredible songs in my career. These songs had gone viral globally which is beneficial when you do international tours because the recall value of these songs is always bigger. It feels great when audiences join in to dance their hearts out from their seats," she shared.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Vaani will be seen headlining YRF Entertainment's streaming series, 'Mandala Murders', a gritty crime thriller created and directed by the acclaimed Gopi Puthran, known for his work on 'Mardaani 2'.

This multi-season show is a part of YRF's ambitious OTT slate that already comprises the much-awaited The Railway Men based on the deadly 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

This series features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu and Babil Khan in the lead roles and is a tribute to the brave railway workers who saved scores of lives on this ill-fated night of devastation and horror.

Vaani also has 'Sarvagunn Sampanna' in her kitty. 'Sarvagunn Sampanna' will supposedly be set in the 90s with Vaani essaying the role of a porn star lookalike.

The film promises to be a laughter-filled ride with a unique storyline set in the 90s. The film blends comedy and social commentary, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary issues with a touch of nostalgia. (ANI)