Healthcare Sector Skill Council Organises Convocation Ceremony Of Ayush Skilled Professionals

New Delhi (The Hawk): "Skilling, Upskilling, and Reskilling" is the Mantra for Global Propagation of Indian Traditional Medicine System, said Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, Chairman of the Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) Sub Council on Ayush and National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) today during the convocation ceremony of Ayush Skilled Professionals. The event was oraganized by Healthcare Sector Skill Council in Association with NCISM at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. He emphasized the commitment of the Ministry of Ayush and the Government of India towards propagating Indian traditional medicine globally through the mantra of "Skilling, Upskilling, and Reskilling."

The Convocation ceremony was organized for students skilled and certified in Ayush roles such as Yoga Therapy Assistant, Kshara Karma Technician, Panchakarma Technician, Yoga Wellness Trainer, Cupping Therapy Assistant, Cupping Therapist and Ayurvedic Dietician. Many of these trainees are already placed in good institutions.

The HSSC Sub Council on Ayush is actively engaged in developing and promoting skill development initiatives within the Ayush sector. Supported by apex bodies, Ayush industry, academic institutions, and other stakeholders, it aims to enhance the skill sets of individuals involved in the Ayush domain.

Dr. A.K Aggarwal from the HSSC governing council highlighted the potential of integrating Ayush and modern medicine to bridge the gap between traditional and contemporary healthcare practices. He emphasized the importance of investing in training and developing a skilled workforce to ensure innovation and the delivery of quality care to citizens.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ashish Jain, CEO of HSSC, expressed delight at the overwhelming response to the Ayush Skills Convocation. He emphasized its role in educating participants about job opportunities in the Ayush sector and fostering a network of like-minded individuals. He reiterated the organization's commitment to promoting Ayush systems' growth and development in India through continued support and similar events.

Prof Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS and Vd. Meeta Kotecha, ex Pro VC, National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur and made their graceful presence during the event.

The convocation served as a platform for over 150 delegates from across the country, including practitioners, educators, researchers, policymakers, and industry experts, to network, share knowledge, and collaborate. Prominent organizations such as the National Institute of Naturopathy (Pune), National Institute of Ayurveda (Jaipur), All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), National Institute of Homoeopathy and Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Shree Dhoot Papeshwar, Maharishi Ayurveda, Kesharayurveda, Santhigiri Ashram, Sitaram Ayurveda actively participated, enriching the event.