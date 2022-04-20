Gunfire, blast as militants attack hotel in Somali capital

Mogadishu: A suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden car at the gate of a hotel popular with government officials in Mogadishu on today afternoon, local police said. Gunfire could be heard inside the Maka-Mukarramah Hotel, but it was not clear if any gunmen had managed to penetrate the hotel's gate, said Somali police Capt. Mohamed Hussein. He said there was no information yet on casualties and it was not clear who was being targeted. The Somali militant group al-Shabab routinely carries out suicide bombings, drive-by shootings and other attacks in Mogadishu, the seat of Somalia's Western-backed government. The militants have continued to launch attacks in Mogadishu despite being ousted from their bases in the seaside city in 2011. At least 9 dead as militants attack hotel in Somali capital Mogadishu, Mar 27 (AP) Al-Shabab militants blasted their way into a Mogadishu hotel and took positions inside, exchanging fire with security forces seeking to regain control of the facility late today, a Somali police official said. At least four gunmen had trapped an unknown number of people inside the building, Capt. Mohamed Hussein told The Associated Press. Al-Shabab, the al-Qaida-linked Islamic extremist group that has carried out many attacks here, claimed responsibility for the assault on the Maka Al-Mukarramah hotel, which is popular with Somali government officials and foreigners. The attack started when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden car at the gate of the hotel. Gunmen then quickly moved in, according to Hussein, who said he had counted at least nine bodies at the scene. The death toll is likely to rise as the security forces attempt to regain control of the hotel. It remained unclear who was being targeted by the militants and how many civilians were inside the hotel when the attack was launched. Al-Shabab routinely carries out suicide bombings, drive-by shootings and other attacks in Mogadishu, the seat of Somalia's Western-backed government often targeting government troops, lawmakers and foreigners. Al-Shabab controlled much of Mogadishu between 2007 and 2011, but was pushed out of Somalia's capital and other major cities by African Union forces. Despite major setbacks in 2014, al-Shabab continues to wage a deadly insurgency against Somalia's government and remains a threat in the East African region. The group has carried out attacks in neighboring countries, including Kenya, whose military is part of the African Union troops bolstering Somalia's weak government. At least 67 people were killed in a September 2013 attack by al-Shabab on a mall in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi. AP