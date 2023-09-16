Gujarat Assembly passes bill to streamline governance of 11 state universities

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Assembly on Saturday passed the Gujarat Public Universities Bill, which aims to streamline the governance of 11 universities in the state and ensure the effective implementation of the 2020 National Education Policy.

The passage of this bill signifies the repeal of 11 separate acts governing these universities, and unifying them under common guidelines.

The bill, approved by a voice vote, aims to promote "smooth governance among these institutions by fostering better coordination, cooperation, and efficient utilization of higher education resources".

The bill limits the tenure of a Vice-Chancellor (V-C) to five years at a single university. If deemed competent, an individual may be appointed as a V-C at another university for an additional term of five years.

Under the provisions of this bill, the Gujarat Governor will serve as the Chancellor for ten of these universities, with Shubhangini Raje Gaekwad, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Baroda, being designated as the Chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

The bill explicitly states the need to address errors, deficiencies, obstacles, and limitations identified through experience in various sections of University Acts.

It replaces the senates and syndicates with a 'board of management' that will serve as the principal executive and final decision-making authority, responsible for administering all university affairs. Members of the board of management will have a term of two and a half years.

The bill establishes a board of management as the top decision and policy-making body, alongside an executive council and an academic council.

Eligibility criteria for authority members can be determined by the government.

—IANS