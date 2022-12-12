Google Doodle Dedicated To 'Sun Queen' Maria Talkes

Prem Prakash Upadhyay

Pithoragarh (The Hawk): Today Google has dedicated its solar energy scientist Maria Telkes to her 122nd birthday. Maria Telkes has made important contributions in the field of solar energy. Because of her work and achievements, Maria Telques is known as 'The Sun Queen'.

Who is maria telkes Maria Telkes was born on December 12, 1900 in the Hungarian city of Budapest. In the year 1920, she obtained a BA degree and in 1924 a PhD from the University of Budapest. She then moved to the United States and accepted a position as a Biophysicist.

Maria Telkes became an American citizen in 1937. Dr. Maria Telkes continued her career as a member of the Solar Energy Committee at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). During World War II, she was called on by the United state government to help develop the solar distiller, which turned seawater into fresh water. This life-saving invention was used by soldiers stationed in the Pacific Theater.

During her work with MIT, she joined a project in Massachusetts. Which was associated with work to keep the house warm during the winter. When Maria Telkes experiment failed, she was fired from MIT's solar energy team but she did not give up.

Why is it called The Sun Queen?

In 1948, she collaborated with architect Eleanor Raymond to design a system that could heat walls from sunlight. After this, she prepared such an oven, which can run on solar energy. That solar oven is still popular today. Because of these inventions, she came to be known as the Queen of the Sun.

On this day i.e. December 12, in the year 1952, Maria Telkes was also honored with 'The Society of Women Engineers Achievement Award'.