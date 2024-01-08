Golden Globes 2024: Exploring the Unforeseen Twists and Omissions in this Year's Prestigious Awards Gala

Golden Globes 2024 witnesses stunning upsets and victories as 'Poor Things' overtakes 'Barbie,' 'Anatomy of a Fall' surprises in screenplay, and remarkable wins highlight cinematic excellence.

California [US]: The 81st Golden Globes unfolded at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, offering unexpected turns and victories. 'Poor Things' snagged Best Musical/Comedy, edging out 'Barbie,' while 'Anatomy of a Fall' triumphed in screenplay, outshining 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer.'



Emma Stone's remarkable performance in 'Poor Things,' depicting a woman with an infant's brain, proved a highlight. Meanwhile, 'Anatomy of a Fall,' a French courtroom thriller, secured the screenplay accolade, surprising viewers and stealing the spotlight from renowned nominees.



Elizabeth Debicki's win as Princess Diana in 'The Crown' over Meryl Streep sparked fascination, marking the second Golden Globe win for the same character after Emma Corrin's win in 2021.



Ricky Gervais clinched the Stand-Up award for 'Armageddon,' reaffirming his comic prowess. Additionally, Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' topped 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' in the Animated Film category, despite the latter's immense success.



Despite the evening's predictability, these unexpected wins highlighted exceptional cinematic achievements, spotlighting diverse and remarkable storytelling.

—Input from Agencies