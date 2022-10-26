Gold worth Rs 20 lakh was seized from a passenger at the Chandigarh airport customs office.

Chandigarh (The Hawk): According to a statement released by airport authorities on Wednesday, customs officials seized 379 grammes of gold from a passenger arrived on a flight from Dubai at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport. The gold was valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh.

According to the department's statement, the officers intercepted the passenger while he was attempting to cross the green channel.

In the course of searching his rolling suitcase, a length of gold wire covered in silver was discovered. It stated the 379-gram wire was hidden in the trolley bag's steel strip.