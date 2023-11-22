Germany announces fresh military aid for Ukraine

Germany Announces 1.3 Billion Euro Military Support Package for Ukraine, Strengthening Defense Cooperation Amid Ongoing Regional Tensions.

Kiev: Visiting German Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius announced a fresh military support package for Ukraine worth 1.3 billion euros.



"This package includes four further IRIS-T SLM systems, 155mm shells, and anti-tank mines," Pistorius said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.



In 2024-2025, Germany will provide a total of 160,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine, Pistorius said, also pledging to support Kiev with air defence means.



However, he gave no information about whether Ukraine could receive Taurus long-range cruise missiles from Germany.



On his part, Umerov said he was "grateful for all the military assistance that Germany provides for training our soldiers, as well as for all the diplomatic and political support".



Since Russia launched its ongoing war against Ukraine in February 2022 and until July 2023, Germany has provided more than 17 billion euros worth of military aid for Kiev, becoming the second-largest defence support contributor after the US, according to media reports.



Pistorius arrived in Kiev on Tuesday for his second visit in his capacity as the Defence Minister.

—IANS