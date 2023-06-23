GE Aerospace-HAL deal to entail 80% transfer of technology to India: Official

New Delhi: Officials from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and American military giant GE Aerospace said on Friday that the latter will receive 80 percent of the technology necessary to begin manufacturing F 414 fighter jet engines.

On Thursday, General Electric (GE) Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The agreement was signed by both countries' prime ministers while Narendra Modi was visited the United States. The official explained that the agreement would result in an 80% transfer of technology for producing the GE 414 engine, which would improve the operating performance of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MKII.—Inputs From Agencies