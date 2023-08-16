Future Retail resolution professional moves NCLT to seek extension of insolvency deadline till Sept 15

New Delhi: The RP of Future Retail Ltd has petitioned the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for a further extension until September 15 to finish the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of the financially troubled company.

According to a filing with the SEC, the RP of Future Retail Ltd has petitioned the Mumbai bench of the NCLT to omit 29 days from the company's CIRP.

For example: "The Resolution Professional of Future Retail Limited (FRL) has filed an application before National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai seeking exclusion of a period of 29 days from CIRP of FRL, and consequent extension from August 17, 2023 to September 15, 2023 for concluding the CIRP of FRL," etc.—Inputs from Agencies