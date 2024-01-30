From stress to festivity (Transforming Examination)

Understand this significant shift and advocate for a societal movement to destress the exam process.

At the core of discussion on Examination is the focus on a holistic educational approach. It advocates critical thinking and practical application of knowledge



As the Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), I have closely observed the transformative journey of the Indian education system, especially in the context of examinations. Central to this transformation is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '. discussion on Examination ' initiative, a pioneering effort to alleviate the stress surrounding exams. We need to understand this significant shift and advocate for a societal movement to destress the exam process.



Over the last few decades, the Indian education system has seen a tendency to equate academic success with a student's overall worth, which has inadvertently created an environment of high pressure. This approach has led to negative consequences, including student anxiety and mental health issues. '. discussion on Examination ' emerges as a pivotal initiative, redefining this outlook by viewing examinations as a celebration of knowledge and learning.



Through my experiences and interactions within the educational sphere, I have come to understand the importance of this cultural shift. The annual dialogues initiated by Prime Minister Modi are not just conversations; they are catalysts for nationwide educational reform. These interactions allow for an exchange of ideas and concerns, fostering a supportive and understanding environment for students.



At the core of discussion on Examination is the focus on a holistic educational approach. It challenges the conventional focus on grades and marks, advocating for a system that values understanding, critical thinking, and practical application of knowledge. Parents and teachers play a crucial role in this transformation. In many Indian households, there is a deep-rooted belief that academic excellence is the sole path to success, often overshadowing other talents and skills. Changing this mindset is essential. We need to foster a balanced approach where academic achievements are acknowledged, but not at the expense of a child's mental health or personal growth.



Furthermore, the Indian socio-economic landscape demands an education system that is adaptable and inclusive' discussion on Examination ' acknowledges this need and champions an education system that nurtures diverse talents, encouraging critical and creative thinking, essential for tackling future challenges.



However, the true measure of success for such an initiative lies in its acceptance and implementation across the nation. This requires a collaborative effort from the government, educational institutions, parents, and students.



In addition to these efforts, there is a need for a broader dialogue on the purpose of education. Education should not just be about scoring well in exams but about developing a well-rounded personality. This includes nurturing emotional intelligence, ethical values, and a sense of social responsibility. discussion on Examination can be a platform to initiate discussions on these broader aspects, ensuring a more comprehensive development of our future generations.



Moreover, integrating innovative teaching methodologies can play a significant role in transforming the learning experience. Interactive and experiential learning methods can make education more engaging and less intimidating.



'discussion on Examination ' is a journey towards an education system that respects and nurtures individual potential. It marks the beginning of an era where examinations are a part of a larger, more enriching educational experience. Our collective responsibility is to ensure that this change is deeply ingrained in our educational philosophy. With persistent efforts and a united vision, we can redefine the way examinations are perceived, leading to a future where our children are not just academically proficient but also emotionally and ethically strong.



In this context, it is crucial to address the broader implications of this stress-free examination approach. Reducing stress is not merely about changing the examination pattern; it involves nurturing an ecosystem that supports mental well-being and encourages continuous learning. This involves creating supportive environments both at home and in schools, where children can express themselves freely and seek help without hesitation.



Additionally, incorporating life skills and emotional intelligence into the curriculum is essential. In today's rapidly changing world, students need to be equipped with skills such as resilience, adaptability, and empathy. These skills, along with academic knowledge, will prepare them to face life's challenges effectively.



Continuous dialogue between educators, policymakers, and stakeholders can lead to more informed and effective strategies for educational reform. ' discussion on Examination' can serve as a model for such collaborative efforts, fostering a culture of open communication and shared learning.



The path forward requires persistence, collaboration, and a shared vision. It is a path towards a future where our education system not only imparts knowledge but also instils values and builds character. With continued efforts and a united commitment to change, we can ensure that the spirit of discussion on Examination permeates every aspect of our education system, making it a nurturing, inclusive, and empowering space for all our children.



—Vijay GarG Retired Principal Educational columnist malout