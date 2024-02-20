    Menu
    World

    France summons Russian ambassador after Navalny's death

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February20/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    France and Germany Summon Russian Ambassadors Over Navalny's Death. The sudden demise of opposition leader Alexei Navalny sparks international outrage.

    Alexei Navalny death

    Paris: France has summoned the Russian ambassador to Paris following the death of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday, confirming earlier media reports.

    The Russian ambassador was summoned on Monday, the ministry said. Germany also summoned Russia's ambassador in Berlin on Monday over Navalny's death.


    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/hand-over-my-son's-body:-alexei-navalny's-mother-tells-putin 


    Navalny, 47, died suddenly on Friday after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" penal colony in Kharp, about 1,900 km (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow, where he was serving a three-decade sentence, the prison service said.

    Western countries and Navalny's supporters say Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for Navalny's death. The Kremlin has denied involvement and says that Western claims that Putin was responsible were unacceptable.

    —Reuters

    Categories :WorldTags :Navalny Death Russian Ambassador France Summons Putin Responsibility Kremlin Denial Navalny Investigation Polar Wolf Penal Colony
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in