Fox Star Studios rebrands to Star Studios

Mumbai: Fox Star Studios, one of India's leading movies studios, on Friday introduced a new visual identity and announced that the company has rebranded to Star Studios.

With this brand refresh, Star Studios plans to present universal story themes with iconic characters and new-age cinematic spectacles backed by cutting-edge technology for theatrical releases as well as direct-to-digital, the company said in a release. The studio said the aim is to bring genre-agnostic stories to global audiences starting with "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", "Babli Bouncer", "Gulmohar" and a remake of Malayalam film "Hridayam". "With Star Studios, we aim to harbour the best creative minds and bring unique stories to audiences with an expanding entertainment palate. We are creating a diverse range of stories across genres from grand visual spectacles to family dramas and everything in between. "We are delighted to create a collaborative studio environment at Star Studios, that helps create cinematic experiences across theatrical and direct-to-digital films. We have already announced a few of these films, and in weeks and months we will be announcing many more films," Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star said in a statement. Under the name Fox Star Studios the banner has previously backed blockbuster films like "M.S. Dhoni The Untold Story", "Sanju", "Neerja" and "Chhichhore".—PTI