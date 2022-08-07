    Menu
    Former UP minister's son injured in accidental firing

    The Hawk
    August7/ 2022

    Lucknow: The 22-year-old son of former Samajwadi Party minister Shankhlal Manjhi, suffered firearm injuries at his house in Lucknow.

    Akash Manjhi has been admitted to RML hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

    DCP, East, Prachi Singh said Akash suffered injuries when he was cleaning the revolver issued in the name of his father.

    "The wound he suffered had entry and exit points. It meant that he suffered injuries from a close range," she said, late on Saturday night.

    The doctors attending Akash said his condition was critical.—IANS

