Former Indian Cultural Centre Director Exposes Foreign Influence Fomenting Anti-India Sentiment in Maldives

Former Indian Cultural Centre Director Unveils Foreign Influence in Fueling Anti-India Sentiments in Maldives. Insights on Diplomatic Rift, Cultural Disconnect, and Impact on India-Maldives Relations.

Kolkata: In the throes of a diplomatic standoff with the Maldives, Syed Tanveer Nasreen, previously at the helm of the Indian Cultural Centre in the island nation, has shed light on the pervasive anti-India climate. Nasreen, who led the Indian Cultural Centre at the High Commission of India in Male from 2019 to 2023, highlighted the encroaching sway of China and Pakistan in countering India's cultural influence.



In a conversation with PTI, Nasreen expressed dismay over the ongoing diplomatic rift as 'regrettable.' She cautioned against reactionary movements like the 'Boycott Maldives' initiative, cautioning that they could fuel the 'India Out' campaign. Nasreen condemned the disparaging social media comments aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing them to a prolonged anti-India narrative fostered by external forces.



The Maldivian envoy to India was summoned by the external affairs ministry in response to derogatory social media posts about Prime Minister Modi. However, the Maldivian government clarified that these remarks didn't reflect its official stance.



Reflecting on the COVID era's political landscape, Nasreen highlighted an aggressive anti-India campaign gaining traction. Opposition politicians not only demanded the removal of Indian military presence but also advocated for a cultural and social disconnect.



Nasreen recalled the ease of access to parks and community centers for cultural events during the previous India-friendly Maldivian government. However, she noted a shift after Mohamed Muizzu assumed the mayoral position in Male, leading to restricted access.



During this period, Nasreen observed the rise of China-Maldives and Pakistan-Maldives friendship associations as counterbalances to India's cultural influence. Nevertheless, she emphasized China's lack of deep-rooted cultural connections with the Maldives.



Nasreen recounted an incident in 2022 when a mob disrupted an International Day of Yoga event in Male, despite irony in their own practice of yoga at health centers.



Despite these challenges, Nasreen, currently heading the History department at Burdwan University, affirmed the Maldivian people's enduring friendliness towards India, expressing admiration for Indian culture.



She disclosed conversations with individuals involved in anti-India campaigns, revealing incentivization with material goods and money, suggesting an influx of foreign funds fuelling anti-India sentiments.



Regarding China's expanding influence, Nasreen highlighted parallels with similar trends in neighboring countries, citing Sri Lanka as an example. She underscored the weakening of the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and Mohammed Nasheed's withdrawal from politics, exacerbating the situation.



Commenting on the 'Boycott Maldives' social media campaign, Nasreen urged condemnation of the suspended ministers' remarks but cautioned against amplifying their significance.



Despite reports of canceled trips under the hashtag, Nasreen urged patience, stressing the mutual reliance between India and the Maldives, emphasizing the need for time to resolve the issue."

—Input from Agencies