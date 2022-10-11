First merit list will be released by DU on October 18

New Delhi (The Hawk): The first merit list for undergraduate (UG) admissions will be released on October 18, followed by the second and third lists on October 30 and November 10, respectively. The applicants' Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores will be used to determine the cutoffs.

Meanwhile, the university has decided to extend the admissions registration deadline by two days. Candidates can now apply for admission to Delhi University until October 12th.

The first merit list will be released at 5 p.m. on the day (October 18), and students will be able to claim admission based on the merit list until 5 p.m. on October 21. The document verification process will conclude on October 22, and candidates will have until 5 p.m. on October 24 to make payment.

Students seeking admission under the third and final merit list can pay their online fees until November 26, at which point the new session will begin. According to the current schedule, the new session of the university will begin in December.

The second phase of the DU's Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS) for seeking admission to UG programmes began on September 26 and was scheduled to end on October 10, but has now been extended to October 12.

The first phase began on September 12.

Candidates who have successfully completed their application process in the first stage must choose the courses and colleges of their choice in the second stage based on the CUET (UG) exam.

To facilitate the submission of application forms for admission to UG programmes, the university established the CSAS, an online platform.

The DU Registrar stated in an official notification that the CUET score of the students will be automatically calculated on the portal and displayed on the candidate's dashboard. Students can also use the 'Advanced Filter' option to narrow down their options for colleges and courses.

According to DU, the cut-off list will be released based on the CUET scores of students who applied through the CSAS portal. The portal's correction window will remain open until 4:59 p.m. on October 12.

