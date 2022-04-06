First Look Of Mr & Miss Uttarakhand 2022 Held

Dehradun (The Hawk): The first look of Mr & Miss Uttarakhand organized by Himalayan Buzz was held at Ashoka Spa & Resorts, Clement Town today.

A total of 20 male and 20 female participants were selected for the final round of Mr & Miss Uttarakhand. Participants from several districts of Uttarakhand, along with participants from Delhi and Mumbai who belong to Uttarakhand, also took part in the contest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director of Himalayan Buzz, Gauraveshwar Singh, said, "To date, people consider fashion and modeling as an entertainment activity. But currently, the modeling industry is getting a structured format, and thus we need more professionals in the industry. Such contests help the aspiring models to shape their career."

Also, present on the occasion were Miss Uttarakhand 2021 Shalini Dobhal, Model Vishnu Malhotra, and Mr Uttarakhand 2021 Ayush Sehgal.

The finale of the Mr & Miss Uttarakhand is scheduled to take place on 10th April, wherein TV Celebrity Mohit Panwar will grace the occasion.