First eBook On National Education Policy 2020 Released

Release of First eBook on National Education Policy 2020: Reflections of Stakeholders

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Since 29th July 2020, when the National Education Policy 2020 was approved by the Union Cabinet, the academic world has been surcharged with Webinars.

In this context, first of its kind an eBook on National Education Policy 2020 was formally released by the Governor of Chhatisgarh, Ms Anusuiya Uikey, today at the National Webinar on National Education Policy 2020: Reflections from Stakeholder organized by the Kushabhau Thakre Patrakarita Avam Jansanchar Vishwavidyalaya (LTPAJV), Raipur. At the event Prof Raj Kumar was the Guest of Honour.

The eBook, compilations of thoughts of stakeholders from the different segments of the strata has been co-edited by Dr Kalpana K Mahajan and Dr Ravi K Mahajan from the Panjab University, Dr Manoj Saxena from HP Central University and Dr Qazi Maher Ali from the Aligarh Muslim University. The book carries reflections from all the corners of the country.

While referring to the emerging collaboration with the universities in France, Prof Raj Kumar, in his address laid emphasis on the Resource Sharing as key to success in the implementation of the National Educating Policy 2020.Professor Raj Kumar shared in particular his experience of the Central Instrumentation laboratory (CIL) of Panjab University. And he envisioned the role of CIL in extending its experience and expertise in the tribal areas of Chhatisgrah. On the implementation of the NEP, Prof Raj Kumar expressed that the onus is on the universities and the faculty has to play a pro-active role.

Governor of Chhatisgarh Ms Anusuiya Uikey in her address referred about the role of educating children in the local language. And she referred about diminishing knowable about the key herbs which is being lost because of ignoring the component of local language.

At the Webinar Dr Pankaj Mittal, the Secretary General Association of Indian Universities, delivered the Key Note Address. In her address, Dr Pankaj Mittal eulogized on the role of Academic Bank of Credit, which promises an ultimate flexibility to the students.

The Webinar was also addressed by Prof Baldev Bhai Sharma, the Vice Chancellor of LTPAJV, Raipur and Prof Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri, the Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh University.

More than 700 enthusiasts participated in the event.