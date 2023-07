New Delhi: On Friday, a fire broke out on a rig owned by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) in the Geleky area of the Sivasagar district of Assam. There were no casualties.

According to a business statement, the incident occurred around 14:50.

Fire tenders from ONGC were dispatched to the scene as soon as the company's emergency procedures were initiated.—Inputs from Agencies