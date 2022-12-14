Father-in-law and husband arrested in UP for killing a woman

Lakhimpur Kheri (The Hawk): In the Lakhimpur Kheri area of Uttar Pradesh, a man and his father have been detained on suspicion of killing his wife and secretly arranging for her cremation.

Ashutosh Awasthi and his wife Vandana, who own the nursing home "Gauri Hospital" on Sitapur Road close to Bajpayee hamlet, are said to be competent doctors with BAMS degrees.

According to ASP Arun Kumar Singh, Ashutosh confessed to pushing Vandana on November 26 after a disagreement with her, resulting in major head injuries that ultimately caused her death. He added that he and his father, Gauri Shankar, had placed the body in an iron box and transported it to the hospital's basement, where they again transferred it to an ambulance and drove it to Garh Mukteshwar for final rites.

The two later filed a complaint about the Vandana's disappearance from the house.

According to the official, the Kotwali police filed cases of murder (302), causing the disappearance of evidence (201), and cruelty to a woman (498A) after receiving a complaint from Shiv Raj Shukla, the deceased's father. Ashutosh, his mother, Vimlesh Aawsthi, and his sister Nisha Awasthi were all named as suspects.

Ashutosh and his father were taken into custody at the city's Rajapur border.

