Farmers in TN demand that water bodies be regularly de-silting to increase storage

Chennai (The Hawk): Farmers have urged the state government to undergo annual desilting to boost storage because most water bodies in Tamil Nadu do not operate at full capacity, even during the monsoon season.

According to the Cauvery Delta Farmers Association's R. Ilangovan and P. S. Selvaraj, "Even during the severe rains, the majority of the state's water bodies have not reached their maximum capacity since desilting is not being done. Another significant concern is the elimination of illegal encroachments on water bodies, and the government must do it with an iron fist ".

In order to regulate water flow and preserve soil, farmers HAVE also advocated the construction of new check dams.

Additionally, they proposed expanding pumping facilities and constructing pipelines, canals, and pumping stations to transfer water during droughts.

"The (state) government must update existing reservoirs, tanks, and small ponds across the state to develop water storage facilities," Krishanswamy.G, a farmer based in Tiruchi, told IANS.

The decision In its electoral platform, the DMK promised to build 1,000 check dams and barrages around Tamil Nadu during the following ten years to rehydrate the groundwater.

According to a senior member of the state Water Resources Department, "As the Chief Minister promised, we have started building check dams. However, we need more money for this and have presented the government with a plan."

