Farah Khan lauds act of 'Raaga Fuzion' in 'IGT 10': 'I got goosebumps'

New Delhi: In the upcoming episode of the reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’, Raaga Fuzion is all set to give a spectacular performance, and steal the hearts of viewers with their soul-stirring renditions of ‘Tu Hi Re’ and ‘Sun Re Saki’.

The talent reality show will pay tribute to the incredible legacy of the Indian Railways, in the upcoming weekend episodes. Making the episode special is the presence of director-choreographer Farah Khan, who will join the judges’ panel, alongside Badshah and Kirron Kher as a guest judge.

Raaga Fuzion which comprises Jayant Patnaik (Ludhiana), Ajay Tiwari (MP), Amritanshu Dutta (Patna) and Harshit Shankar (Patna) will perform renditions of ‘Tu Hi Re’ and ‘Sun Re Saki’.

Farah, impressed by their performance, said: “It was truly amazing. In the middle of the performance, I kept telling Badshah that I was getting goosebumps. And, Badshah was flexing the entire time, saying this is our talent. It started as a performance but turned into a rock concert at the end. Bravo!”

Awed by their act, judge Badshah compliments them saying, “Raaga Fuzion, I was waiting to catch a mistake, but I didn’t find any. Every time you receive a golden buzzer from others before me, it’s because I get so engrossed in your performances. In my heart, there’s always a golden buzzer for you. You are amazing.”

Raaga Fuzion also enjoyed the support of the Indian Railways Musicians on the show. And it was then revealed that Raaga Fuzion’s Harshit Shankar has a special connection to the group as his father is also a member of the Indian Railways Musicians.

Furthermore, viewers are in for a treat as Harshit and his father will showcase their musical synergy by performing a soulful flute rendition of ‘Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’, on a special request made by the show’s host, Arjun Bijlani.

The stage is set to sizzle with an array of spellbinding performances by the Top 13 contestants who will honour the monumental contribution of the Indian Railways.

‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10 airs on Sony.

—IANS