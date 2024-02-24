Ex-wrestling coach sentenced to death for murdering 6 people in Feb 2021

Former wrestling coach in Rohtak sentenced to death for murdering six, including a four-year-old boy. Court deems it 'rarest of rare' and imposes hefty fine alongside verdict.

Chandigarh: A Rohtak court on Friday sentenced a former wrestling coach to death for killing six people, including a four-year-old boy, in February 2021.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Gagan Geet Kaur also imposed a fine of Rs 1.26 lakh on Sukhvinder after convicting him under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and the Arms Act.



A resident of Barauda village in Sonepat district, Sukhvinder shot dead Manoj Malik, his wife Sakshi Malik and their son Sartaj, wrestling coaches Satish Kumar and Pardeep Malik and wrestler Pooja on February 12, 2021, according to police.

Another person, Amarjeet, was injured during the incident at a wrestling venue adjacent to a private college in Rohtak, they said.



Police had then said that Sukhvinder committed the crime in a fit of rage after his services were terminated due to multiple complaints against him.



"This case falls in the category of the rarest of rare. In such circumstances, this court has no alternative except to switch over to the death penalty instead of life imprisonment," the court said in its order.



The judge added that the sentence would not be executed till the Punjab and Haryana High Court confirms the death penalty.

—PTI