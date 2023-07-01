Every farmer getting benefit of Rs 50k per year; that's 'Modi's guarantee', not just promise: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the government provides Rs 6.5 lakh crore yearly to the agriculture sector, with each farmer receiving a benefit of Rs 50,000 annually in one way or another. He called this "Modi's guarantee" rather than a promise.

After listing the benefits provided to farmers, primarily in the form of fertiliser subsidy, foodgrains procurement, and PM-KISAN, Modi said, "This shows what a guarantee looks like and what massive efforts are needed to change the lives of farmers." This was seen as a subtle jab at the poll promises made by Congress and other opposition parties in recent times.

The government is providing assistance of roughly Rs 50,000 per year to every farmer in the country. Speaking at the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress, he elaborated on what this implies for farmers under the current BJP government at the centre.—Inputs from Agencies