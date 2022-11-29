Erode is being battered by strong rain, causing numerous traffic jams

Erode (The Hawk): On Sunday night, Erode district received a lot of rain, and on Monday, the district experienced traffic bottlenecks due to many causeways being flooded. Because to the additional water discharged from Kunderipallam Dam, a flood alert has also been issued.

A total of 358.12 mm of rainfall was recorded throughout the district in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Monday, according to data from the local emergency management. Official sources claim that the Erode district's Sathyamangalam, Bhavanisagar, Gobichettipalayam, Kodiveri, Gunderipallam, and Ammapet had significant rainfall on Sunday, which caused the water levels in rivers and streams to rise.

A causeway on the Sathyamangalam - Bhavani road close to Kanakkamalayam was flooded as a result of floods in the Vedhapara stream. As a result, on Monday morning, all traffic on that road was stopped. Similar to how the causeway at Kanakkampalayam between Anthiyur and Sathyamangalam was drowned, vehicles had to take a 5 km detour through Bangalapudur.

Farmers in Kallipatti near Gobichettipalayam have been impacted as a result of the Vedhapara stream flooding and water entering the paddy fields.

According to district disaster management officials, "traffic was impacted at both locations due to flooding caused by flash rain on the footbridges. On Monday afternoon, the water levels dropped, and the traffic was then resumed. Due to the flooding, there were no accidents reported.

We have notified the district administration and officials from the agriculture department about the penetration of water in the agricultural fields in Kallipatti, and we will take further action in accordance with their instructions, according to revenue department officials. The Kodiveri dam has been closed to visitors because of the rain, according to representatives of the Water Resources Department.

On Monday, 1,492 cusecs of water were discharged from the dam. The Gunderipallam dam is also full; water has reached its 41.75-foot maximum capacity, and on Monday, 674 cusecs of extra water were released from the dam. The residents around these bodies of water have been warned about flooding.

