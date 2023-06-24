Entrepreneurs investing in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand are charioteers of state's development: CM Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Saturday, participated in the BNI (Business Network International) Doon Expo, organised by BNI Dehradun at a private hotel on Rajpur Road.

CM Dhami addressed the entrepreneurs and welcomed them.





"The entrepreneurs investing in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand are the charioteers of Uttarakhand's development and the drivers of the state's progress. BNI Doon Expo is not just a showcase of products and services, but a testimony to the entrepreneurial spirit and innovative mindset that is flourishing in our state", said CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister said, "Businesses of all types can showcase their capabilities, build meaningful relationships and explore new opportunities in the state of Uttarakhand".

CM Dhami added that proper coordination between the government and the industry is necessary to run the state's growth engine.



"The achievements of each of our entrepreneurs are taking us towards self-reliance", stated the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister further said, "Under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our country's economy has become the fifth largest economy in the world. Respected Narendra Modi ji has resolved to build a new India, which is now seen to be being fulfilled. Today the whole world is looking at India as an innovative economic ecosystem capable, creative, ready for change."

"Uttarakhand should also become a major partner in India's economic progress and our place among the leading states should be ensured. The government is working on this. The state government is continuously working to convert shortcomings into opportunities. The state government is also striving to develop the state as one of the most preferred investment destinations. Better law and order, a clean environment, rail, road and air transport facilities, cheap and uninterrupted power supply and water resources are available for investment in the state", added CM Dhami.

Talking about the projects being carried out in the state, he said, "Work is being done in Uttarakhand in automobile, electric vehicle manufacturing, pharma, Ayush and welfare, biotechnology, IT, tourism, green energy and service sectors. As a result of our industry-friendly policies, today renowned companies in the country are contributing to the progress of the state. Mega Industrial and Investment Policy, M.S.M.E. Policy, Mega Textile Park Policy, Startup Policy, Tourism Policy, AYUSH Policy, Solar Energy Policy, Aroma Park Policy, Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Policy, Aerospace & Defense Policy, Information Technology Policy and Export Policy".

Concentrating on the rural economy, the Uttarakhand CM added, "Strengthening our rural economy is also very important for the all-round development of the state. In this series, we have implemented the "One District-Two Products" scheme, the objective of which is to encourage local products, to make them the main means of livelihood". —ANI