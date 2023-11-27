Elon Musk visits Oct 7 attack site in Kfar Aza

Elon Musk Pays Tribute in Israel: Visits Kfar Aza, the Site of Hamas Attack, Honors Ofir Liebstein, and Engages with IDF on October 7 Tragedy.

Tel Aviv: Businessman and investor Elon Musk on Monday visited the Kfar Aza in Israel where the October 7 attack took place in which at least 1200 people were killed by Hamas.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accompanied Elon Musk to the residence of Ofir Liebstein, who fought back and died while fighting Hamas.



The IDF Spokesperson Liad Diamond gave a detailed presentation to Elon Musk about the October 7 attacks.



The head of the Negev Council, Yossi Keren also met Elon Musk at Kibbutz Kfar Aza.



Musk was also taken to the site Abigail Idan, where a 4-year-old American-Israel citizen was kidnapped during October 7 attack.



Israel President Issac Herzog is scheduled to meet Elon Musk later in the day. The relatives of the hostages will also meet Musk.

—IANS