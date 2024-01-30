ED Gears Up to Interrogate Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on January 31

Enforcement Directorate gears up for a crucial interrogation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi. The money laundering probe, linked to an alleged land scam, has seen ED's extensive searches and seizures, raising questions about the CM's whereabouts.

New Delhi/Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) plans to interview Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday in Ranchi as part of an investigation into a money laundering case involving a land scam. According to sources the ED discovered Rs 36 lakh, a BMW SUV and several "incriminating" documents during a search at Sorens residence in the national capital.



After an ED team visited Sorens Delhi home and declared him "untraceable " he returned to his residence in Jharkhands capital on Tuesday. He then chaired a meeting with his alliance MLAs putting an end to the suspense regarding his whereabouts that lasted over 24 hours.



Earlier the opposition BJP had accused the minister of being "absconding" due to concerns about possible actions by the ED.



Sources indicate that the ED has informed state authorities and central security forces about the team that will move from its office on Airport Road in Ranchi to Sorens camp office at his residence before 1 pm on January 31.



The upcoming questioning session will be a continuation of the one held on January 20 during which 16 17 questions were asked to Soren. His statement was recorded both in written form and through audio video means, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The previous visit by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Chief Ministers (CM) residence lasted for seven hours.



In Delhi the ED conducted a search at the Shanti Niketan building owned by a leader from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday. They spent 13 hours questioning him about an alleged money laundering case related to a land deal in Jharkhand. During their operation the agency reportedly seized Rs 36 lakh in cash a BMW SUV registered in Haryana that is suspected to be "benami,". Some documents considered "incriminating."



The CM has informed the agency of his willingness to provide his statement on Wednesday around 1 pm at his residence in the state capital.



According to a party official in Ranchi all legislators belonging to the ruling alliance led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha have been instructed not to leave the state capital.



When asked about his "absence" by reporters in Ranchi Soren responded, "I reside in your hearts."



The ED is currently investigating a massive racket involving illegal transfer of land ownership by mafia" operating in Jharkhand. Far 14 individuals have been arrested in connection with this case including a 2011 batch IAS officer and an employee of the Jharkhand land revenue department. The investigation primarily focuses on uncovering amounts of ill gotten gains generated through manipulation of official records, for acquiring large plots of valuable land worth crores.

—Input from Agencies