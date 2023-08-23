ED arrests man who 'assisted' Kamal Nath's nephew in bank fraud linked money laundering case

New Delhi: According to official sources, the Enforcement Directorate has arrested Ratul Puri, the businessman nephew of senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in connection with an alleged Rs 354 crore bank fraud linked money laundering case.

Nitin Bhatnagar, a former relationship manager at the Bank of Singapore, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly violating the PMLA.

The organisation that placed him in ED custody until August 31 brought him before a local court.—Inputs from Agencies