EC releases Chacha Chaudhary comic book to educate, motivate young voters

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Election Commission released a special comic book featuring popular comic book characters Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, and crew in an effort to encourage young people to exercise their right to vote.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, together with election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, released a comic book named "Chacha Chaudhary aur Chunavi Dangal" as a collaborative effort between the EC and Pran Comics.

The book's main purpose is to get eligible young people to sign up to vote so that they can actively participate in the upcoming elections.—Inputs from Agencies