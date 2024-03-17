    Menu
    EC makes fresh electoral bonds data public

    The Hawk
    March17/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The Election Commission reveals data on electoral bonds as per the Supreme Court's order, enhancing transparency in political funding ahead of the 2019 cut-off.

    Election Commission of India

    New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday made public fresh data on electoral bonds, which it had submitted in sealed covers to the Supreme Court and was later asked to put it in public domain.

    These details are believed to be pertaining to the period before April 12, 2019. Electoral bond details after this date was made public by the poll panel last week.

    https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CI9dh_4Qjs6U65tYBaDlxVIT5joT3w9Q/view?usp=sharing 

    Political parties had filed data on Electoral Bonds in sealed cover as directed by the Supreme Court's interim order dated April 12, 2019, the poll panel said in a statement.

    "Data so received from political parties was deposited in the Supreme Court without opening sealed covers. In pursuance of the Supreme Court's order dated March 15, 2024, the Registry of the Supreme Court has returned physical copies along with a digitized record of the same in a pen drive in sealed cover. The Election Commission of India has today uploaded the data received in the digitized form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds on its website," EC said.

    —PTI

