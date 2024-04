With a depth of 32 km, the quake prompts regional safety reviews.

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck off the east coast of Honshu, Japan on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 32 km (19.88 miles), EMSC said.

—Reuters