EAM Jaishankar and Iran President Raisi Accelerate Implementation of Bilateral Agreements

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties: EAM Jaishankar and Iran President Raisi Collaborate on Fast-tracking Bilateral Agreements. Key Focus on Chabahar Port Development, Counterterrorism Efforts, and Addressing Israel-Gaza Crisis. Insights into India's Role in Ensuring Regional Stability and Security, with Emphasis on International Waterways.

Tehran (Iran): In a recent meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iran President Ebrahim Raisi focused on expediting the execution of key agreements between Iran and India. The Chabahar Port Development Plan took center stage as both leaders discussed strategies to compensate for delays in its implementation.



During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar expressed keen interest in finalizing a comprehensive, long-term cooperation agreement with Iran, as reported by the Iranian President's official website. The Iran embassy in India echoed these sentiments on social media platform X, emphasizing the need to follow up and expedite the implementation of various agreements, including the Chabahar Port Development Plan.



President Raisi underscored the deep-rooted relations between Iran and India, highlighting ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation in political, economic, scientific, technological, transportation, and energy sectors.



Key topics of discussion included mutual efforts in combating terrorism and organized crime, contributing to stability and security in Afghanistan, enhancing international trade using national currencies, and ensuring the security of shipping in international waters.



President Raisi also addressed Israel's actions in Gaza, describing them as war crimes and crimes against humanity. He urged India to play a role in ending the bombings, lifting the blockade, and securing the rights of the Palestinian people.



In a separate segment of the meeting, Jaishankar expressed condolences for a recent terrorist incident in Kerman and thanked President Raisi for fostering improved relations with India and regional countries.



Highlighting India's commitment to the Chabahar port development project, Jaishankar reiterated India's dedication to its obligations and emphasized the nation's interest in concluding a comprehensive, long-term cooperation agreement with Iran.



Earlier in the week, Jaishankar engaged with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran, discussing bilateral and multilateral ties within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS. The leaders addressed international and regional developments, including the Israel-Hamas conflict, with a focus on securing international waterways near Iran.



Jaishankar's visit to Iran is part of ongoing high-level exchanges between the two nations, with additional meetings held with Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian and Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash. Discussions with Bazrpash centered on establishing a long-term cooperation framework for the Chabahar Port.

