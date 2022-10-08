During his visit to Assam, Shah will concentrate on party functions: Trinamool

Guwahati (The Hawk): On Friday, the Trinamool Congress in Assam released a statement criticising Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that Shah, who is in the midst of a three-day visit to the state as the leader of the BJP, is ignoring the state's real problems in favour of party functions.

Here,Trinamool Congress leader Dilip Sharma addressed the media and criticised Shah for ignoring Assam's flooding issues.

According to Sharma, the majority of the president's time is spent on party activities rather than on matters of leadership and management.

The Union Home Minister pledged to put Clause 6 of the Assam Accord into effect during the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Parliament.

In spite of the Justice Biplab Sharma committee's report, "surprisingly, neither the state nor the central government did not take any step on this issue," he said.

In spite of including a pledge to implement the Assam Accord in the party manifestos, the Trinamool leader has accused Shah and the BJP of playing a dirty game on the issue.

He added that in the past four years, the Assam government has asked the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs for a special fund of around Rs 9,000 crore to deal with natural disasters. However, only Rs 44 crore (about $6 million) has been allocated by Shah's ministry to

cover this. How can the people of Assam take this seriously? Inquiry: he posed the question.

(Inputs from Agencies)