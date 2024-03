Dozens of Palestinians were killed or wounded as Israeli forces attacked a crowd awaiting humanitarian aid at Gaza's Kuwaiti roundabout.

Dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured in Israeli forces targeting a group of people waiting for humanitarian aid at Gaza's Kuwaiti roundabout, the enclave's health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

At least 11 bodies and 100 wounded people arrived at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, the statement added.

—Reuters